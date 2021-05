Cyclone Yaas impact: PM Modi to visit Odisha, Bengal on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit and on Friday to review the impact of Yaas, which has now weakened into a "deep depression".

Sources said that the Prime Minister will first land in Bhubaneswar where he will hold a review meeting.

Later, he will proceed for an aerial survey of the affected areas of Odisha's Balsore, and Bhadrak, and West Bengal's East Medinipur.

The Prime Minister has also planned to hold a review meeting in

Yaas, which made landfall between Dhamra and Balasore in on early Wednesday, lay centred at 11.30 p.m. on May 26 over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior near latitude 22.4 degree north and longitude 85.8 degree east, about 60 km west-southwest of Jamshedpur and 110 km south south-east of Ranchi in Jharkhand, said the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The is very likely to move further northwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression during next 12 hours.

As per the IMD's 2.30 a.m. report, the last hourly bulletin regarding 'Yaas', the had intensified near the centre with windspeeds of about 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph.

It moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 13 kmph during past six hours.

As per the IMD forecast, the wind speed of the storm will decrease gradually becoming 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph during three hours over south Jharkhand and adjoining north Odisha.

The storm is bringing in light to moderate rainfall at most places in Odisha with heavy to very heavy rains at a few places over north interior areas of the state during next 12 hours.

In West Bengal, light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura is likely during next 12 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Jharkhand is expected during next 24 hours.

--IANS

rak/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)