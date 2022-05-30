Delhi gets relief from scorching heat with heavy downpour and thunderstorm

-

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi on Monday with strong winds causing power outages at several places in the city.
The change in weather brought much-needed respite to the residents who suffered under a sultry morning, and days of scorching heat. The rain was accompanied by roaring clouds and pleasant winds that swept the city at a speed of 50 km/hr.
Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, with the weather department predicting overcast conditions for the city on Monday.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 63 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius.
Parts of the national capital received light rain on Sunday evening with the maximum temperature settling at 40.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.
#WATCH | Delhi witnesses uprooted trees amidst a heavy rainfall that hit the national capital. Visuals from Bhai Vir Singh Marg. pic.twitter.com/213buZrif2— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022
#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rain lashes various parts of the national capital.— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022
(Visuals from Lodhi road & RK Ashram Marg) pic.twitter.com/p7jb0tt1J7
