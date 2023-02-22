JUST IN
Delhi govt approves 15 MGD sewage treatment plant in Jindpur: Sisodia

The deputy CM said 4.17 lakh people living in 40 unauthorised colonies and 14 villages of Narela and Burari will benefit from the project

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia speaks during a special session of Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday approved a project to construct a sewage treatment plant of 15 MGD (million gallons a day) capacity in Jindpur in northwest Delhi.

A 22-MGD sewage pumping station in Jindpur and another with a capacity of 9 MGD in Hiranki will also be constructed as part of the project, a statement quoted Sisodia as saying.

The deputy CM said 4.17 lakh people living in 40 unauthorised colonies and 14 villages of Narela and Burari will benefit from the project.

The 15 MGD STP in Jindpur will not only help clean Yamuna but the treated water can also be used for horticulture and rejuvenation of lakes, he said.

There are a total of 1,799 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. Of these, 725 have been connected to the sewer network, while work to connect 573 others is underway.

Sewage from unauthorised colonies not connected to the sewer network flows directly into the Yamuna.

The Delhi government has promised to clean the Yamuna to bathing standards by February 2025.

The river can be considered fit for bathing if biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), the amount of oxygen required for microbial metabolism of organic compounds in waters, is less than 3 milligrams per litre and dissolved oxygen is greater than 5 milligrams per litre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 20:37 IST

