JUST IN
Heat-related deaths rise by 55% in India from 2000-04 to 2017-21: Lancet
Data story: India records 830 new Covid cases; zero deaths in last 24 hrs
Delhi AQI poor despite cracker ban; BJP says stubble burning responsible
Kanye West, Adidas and his long list of controversies: A look at the past
Let's not interfere in each other's internal affairs, says China envoy
Congress President-elect Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
May Gujarat always rise to heights of achievements: PM Modi on new year
Cyclone Sitrang: Over 1,000 people of 83 villages affected in Assam
India an important manufacturer of vaccines for world: White House
Latest Live: Mallikarjun Kharge to take charge of Congress president today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Heat-related deaths rise by 55% in India from 2000-04 to 2017-21: Lancet
Business Standard

Delhi minimum temp settles at 14.9 degrees Celsius, 2 notches below normal

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 14.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department

Topics
Delhi | weather forecasts | India Meteorological Department

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Winter, smog, fog, student, tourist, pollution, air, climate

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 14.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The weather department said clear skies and calm winds are expected during the day.

On Tuesday, the capital had recorded a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, the lowest for the season so far.

Delhi's air quality improved on Wednesday morning on the back of favourable wind speed but it was still not breathable.

The air quality index (AQI) stood at 262 at 6 am, improving from 303 at 4 pm on Tuesday. It was 312 at 4 pm on Monday (Diwali day).

The neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad (262), Noida (246), Greater Noida (196), Gurugram (242) and Faridabad (243) reported 'moderate' to 'poor' air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 11:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU