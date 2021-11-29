Delhi reports 34 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more death; positivity rate at 0.08%

The national capital reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to the data shared by the health department here on Monday.

This is the third day on the trot that has reported a fatality due to the viral infection.

The national capital has recorded seven deaths due to the infection in November so far. Four people had succumbed to the viral disease in October and five in September.

With the new cases, the infection tally in the city climbed to 14,40,900. Of this, over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death toll stands at 25,099.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 43,399 tests, including 39,916 RT-PCR ones, the previous day.

There are 285 active Covid cases in Delhi, of which 122 are in home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 105.

reported 32 COVID-19 cases and a death on Sunday, and 27 cases and a death on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)