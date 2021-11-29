Delhi reports 34 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more death; positivity rate at 0.08%

-
ALSO READ
With 66 new Covid cases, Delhi set to open completely from Monday
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi reports 53 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Delhi coronavirus update: 25 new Covid cases; no death
One more Covid-19 death, 28 new cases in Delhi; positivity rate 0.04%
Delhi reports 77 new coronavirus cases, two deaths; positivity rate 0.07%
-
The national capital reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to the data shared by the health department here on Monday.
This is the third day on the trot that Delhi has reported a fatality due to the viral infection.
The national capital has recorded seven deaths due to the infection in November so far. Four people had succumbed to the viral disease in October and five in September.
With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,40,900. Of this, over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.
The death toll stands at 25,099.
According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 43,399 tests, including 39,916 RT-PCR ones, the previous day.
There are 285 active Covid cases in Delhi, of which 122 are in home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 105.
Delhi reported 32 COVID-19 cases and a death on Sunday, and 27 cases and a death on Saturday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU