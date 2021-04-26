Delhi to provide Covid vaccines for free, 13.4 mn doses ordered: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Aam Aadmi Party will contest UP assembly polls in 2022: Arvind Kejriwal
Officials told not to paste Covid posters outside homes: Delhi govt to HC
Aam Aadmi Party to contest UP Assembly elections in 2022: Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal urges AAP volunteers to help people in every possible way
Not a single benefit, a lot of harm: Arvind Kejriwal on farm laws
-
The Delhi government has decided to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, adding that approval has been given for the purchase of 1.34 crore doses.
"The Delhi government has decided to provide free vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age. Today we have given the approval for the purchase of 1.34 crore vaccines. We will make an effort to ensure that it is purchased soon and administered at the earliest to people," Kejriwal said in an address.
Other states who have decided to provide free vaccines include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal, among several others.
The Delhi Chief Minister further urged people to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible, stating that vaccinated people are less likely to get the infection and the people who do get it have mild symptoms.
He also hit out at the varying price of the vaccines, saying "One manufacturer has said that it will cost Rs 400, another has said Rs 600. The Centre is getting it at Rs 150. I believe that this price should be the same."
Speaking about profits being made by the vaccine manufacturers, Kejriwal said, "This is not the time to make a profit. This is the time to help."
The Centre on April 19 had announced a ''liberalised'' policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.
As per the central government, manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines will be free to supply 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market, for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1.
India had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).
The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus began on March 1.
The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age. In the next phase beginning May 1, all above the age of 18 would be eligible to receive the shot.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU