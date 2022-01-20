Dense fog affects visibility in capital, 13 Delhi-bound trains delayed

-
With a blanket of dense fog engulfing the national capital on Thursday morning leading to poor visibility, several Delhi-bound trains were delayed, informed the Northern Railway.
According to the Northern Railway, 13 Delhi-bound trains are running late following a drop in visibility due to fog.
"About 13 trains running late for today, including Howrah-New Delhi Express, Puri-New Delhi Express, Gorakhpur-New Delhi Express, Mumbai-New Delhi Express, Kanpur -New Delhi Express," said CPRO, Northern Railways.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius at 7 am today while the maximum is expected to touch 18 degrees Celsius.
Moreover, the visibility in the Palam area of the national capital dropped to 50 metres today.
"Dense fog is being reported at 0830 hrs IST over Delhi (Palam 50m), Punjab (Amritsar 50m), Haryana (Karnal and Hissar 50m each), UP (Lucknow 50m), northwest MP (Gwalior 50m) Bihar(Patna and Gaya 50m), Sub Himalayan west Bengal (Cooch Behar 50m) and Assam (Dhubri 50m)," tweeted IMD today.
People were also seen comforting themselves by lighting a bonfire amid cold weather conditions in the national capital.
Meanwhile, flight operations at the Delhi airport were normal on Thursday morning despite low visibility due to the fog.
"Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal," said Delhi International Airport Limited.
The airport authorities further requested all passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.
