ED's raids in Chhattisgarh part of its probe in corruption case: BJP

The on Monday slammed the for its criticism of the ED's raids on multiple locations in Chhattisgarh as part of its probe in a corruption case, claiming that this hints at the opposition party's link with the graft as it has always stood with the corrupt.

spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also alleged that the government in Chhattisgarh is treating the state like a party ATM while ignoring people's welfare.

"The probe agency is doing it works and digging up fresh revelations. And it is the Congress, the ring leader of the corrupt cabal, which is in pain. Its leaders are holding press conferences in the state and in Delhi to extend solidarity with the corrupt. This conclusion can be drawn that the is linked to this corruption," Bhatia told reporters.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh, including at premises linked to Congress party leaders, as part of an ongoing investigation into the coal levy money laundering case, officials said.

The Congress attacked the central government after the ED action, saying it was an example of "third-rate politics" of "vendetta, vengeance and harassment" and asserted that it will not be intimidated by such "tactics".

This is not 'Amrit Kaal' but an "undeclared emergency", Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference.

Bhatia noted that Congress leaders did not pay tributes to two Chhattisgarh police personnel killed by naxalits in the state.

"They made the supreme sacrifice in serving the nation. There was no word on it in the Congress' press conference. This shows the party's moral bankruptcy as it is only interested in filling its coffers," he alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)