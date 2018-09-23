Fuel price: Petrol inches close to Rs 90 in Mumbai after fresh price hike

JUST IN
ANI  |  New Delhi 

Fuel prices saw a fresh hike on Sunday, providing no respite to consumers adversely affected by the continuous increase in the fuel prices.

The prices of Petrol and Diesel in Delhi are Rs 82.61, an increase of 12 paise per litre and Rs 73.97 per litre, an increase of 10 paise, respectively.

In Mumbai, Petrol and Diesel prices Rs 89.97 per litre Rs 78.53 per litre, respectively.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.
 

Meanwhile, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Friday said that discussions are taking place with the United States regarding reduction of oil imports from Iran.

"We are in talks with the USA and they told us to reduce the import from Iran significantly. We have done that to some extent. As clarity in the situation emerges, steps will be taken accordingly by the government by November 4," he told ANI.

Garg also said that if needed, discussions will be held on trading of oil in terms of the Indian Rupee.
First Published: Sun, September 23 2018. 07:20 IST

