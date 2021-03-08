Goa reports 54 Covid-19 cases, 110 recoveries, no fatalities

Goa's caseload went up by 54 and reached 55,463 on Monday, while the day saw 110 people getting discharged, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 799 for the third consecutive day, he added.

The state has a recovery count of 54,032, leaving it with 632 active cases, the official said.

With 1,264 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in went up to 5,04,938.

