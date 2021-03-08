Goa reports 54 Covid-19 cases, 110 recoveries, no fatalities

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
World Coronavirus Dispatch: This Austrian region will become a vaccine lab
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
-
Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 54 and reached 55,463 on Monday, while the day saw 110 people getting discharged, an official said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 799 for the third consecutive day, he added.
The state has a recovery count of 54,032, leaving it with 632 active cases, the official said.
With 1,264 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 5,04,938.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 55,463, new cases 54, death toll 799, discharged 54,032, active cases 632, samples tested till date 5,04,938.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU