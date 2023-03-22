JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt plans to remove all 3 landfill sites in Delhi in next 2 years: Gahlot

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday announced that the government planned to remove all three landfill sites in the national capital in the next two years

Topics
Kailash Gahlot | Delhi government | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday announced that the government planned to remove all three landfill sites in the national capital in the next two years.

Presenting the budget 2023-24, he said a loan of Rs 850 crore has been earmarked for the AAP-run Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the removal of mountains of garbage.

The three mountains of garbage are a black spot in Delhi's image. Though it is MCD's duty to tackle the garbage mountain for the people of Delhi, the Kejriwal government will work in tandem with MCD to tackle the issue. We will provide all possible support to ensure the end of these mountains," Gahlot said.

The minister informed that the government plans to remove the Okhla landfill by December 2023, the Bhalswa landfill by March 2024 and Ghazipur landfill by December 2024.

"Delhi government targets the removal of all three mountains of garbage in Delhi in just two years. Okhla landfill to be removed by December 2023, Bhalswa landfill by March 2024 and Ghazipur landfill by December 2024. Rs 850 crore loan will be given to the MCD for removal of mountains of garbage," Gahlot said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 14:06 IST

