Govt scheme to popularise electronic vehicles to get Rs 8.95 billion

The government has increased the outlay by Rs 1 billion to Rs 8.95 billion for the first phase of the FAME scheme to promote mass adoption of electric vehicles, having extended the scheme four times, according to an official notification.

The phase-I of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles (FAME India) scheme was supposed to be implemented over a two-year period commencing from April 1, 2015.

It was to be followed by the rollout of the second phase.

The first phase was extended four times for six months each. The latest extension is in effect till March 2019 or till a notification for the second phase.

The has approved the enhancement of the total outlay on the first phase of the scheme from Rs 7.95 billion to Rs 8.95 billion, according to a gazette notification issued by the and Public Enterprises, which is implementing the scheme.

This followed a recommendation from the (EFC) for an additional outlay of Rs 1 billion, over and above the existing approved outlay, it added.

Industry leaders believe that currently, there is a need for government support for EVs, which are at a nascent stage in

"We want FAME to continue so that there is a kind of facilitation and expediting of this process (of electrification of vehicles)," Chairman said.

While observing that the industry would like subsidy to be continued for some time, Mahindra said, "We are (also) convergent on one thing that eventually this (popularisation of EVs) will not come if you are dependent on subsidy. At some point, you have to break free.