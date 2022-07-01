Hyderabad dons saffron hue ahead of BJP's National Executive meeting

-
Ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting in Hyderabad this weekend, the entire city has donned a saffron hue with the party's flags and banners.
The posters showcase the achievement of the central government. Every nook and cranny of the city is decked up with big cutouts and banners of top BJP leaders.
Delegates have begun arriving in Hyderabad for the BJP National Executive meeting that is scheduled to be held on July 2- 3 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre. BJP national president JP Nadda is expected to arrive in the Telangana capital on Friday.
According to party sources, the state unit has planned a mega roadshow to welcome Nadda and preparations are in place for the roadshow that stretches for about one kilometre from the Hyderabad International Airport at Shamshabad.
Meetings of the national general secretaries and national office bearers followed by the national executive meeting will be held on July 2 and a public meeting will be held at the Parade Ground on July 3 with the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr. K Laxman said, "On July 2 and 3, our National Executive meeting is going to be held. In this meeting, BJP National President JP Naada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states, and other BJP senior leaders will participate in this historic meeting."
Meanwhile, BJP has asked their members of the national executive to reach out to all the 119 constituencies across Telangana for a Sampark Abhiyan before attending the national executive.
The BJP's initiative comes at a time when Telangana is heading for Assembly polls in 2023 and the BJP sees a huge prospect of bringing down the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi government.
Earlier, the BJP had held its national executive meeting in the city in 2004 when the party promised to carve out a separate state of Telangana without delay if it came to power.
Success in the recent Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections as well as the recent interaction of the corporators with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to be a huge turning point for the saffron party which is looking to make inroads in the Southern part of the country.
The Hyderabad city police, along with state government departments, have put elaborate security arrangements in place ahead of PM Modi's visit to Hyderabad.
