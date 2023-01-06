JUST IN
SC seeks govt's response on petitions for recognising same-sex marriages
Maharashtra has more than 92 mn voters, special summary revision shows
Centre must improve tele-density; 5G should not be publicity stunt: BJD
Amit Shah visits INA HQ at Moirang in Manipur, hoists national flag
Centre, states working together for development of Northeast: NS Tomer
Will stick to timelines, clear collegium recommendations: Govt tells SC
Personal data: All you need to know about data localisation rules in India
Cold wave, dense fog puts North India on red alert: What you should know
Joshimath land subsidence: Admin launches rescue, rehabilitation ops
Private trainer aircraft crashes into temple in MP's Rewa, pilot dead
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi: MCD House adjourned without mayor election amid AAP's protest
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

If you can't respect verdict, then why elections: Sisodia slams BJP

As the MCD proceedings began amid a huge ruckus over the L-G nominated councillors on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia slammed the BJP, saying they don't respect the mandate

Topics
AAP government | BJP | MCD polls

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Sisodia slams BJP on councillors selection. Photo: ANI
Sisodia slams BJP on councillors selection. Photo: ANI

As the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) proceedings began amid a huge ruckus over the L-G nominated councillors on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia slammed the BJP, saying they don't respect the mandate.

Taking the name of BJP, he said, "If you cannot respect the verdict of the public, then why the elections?," he tweeted.

"BJP people will stoop so low to hide their misdeeds in MCD! Elections were postponed, illegal appointment of the presiding officer, illegal appointment of nominated councilors, and now the public's elected councilors are not being administered oath...If you cannot respect the verdict of the public, then why the elections?", he tweeted.

While party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj tweeted, "Till date in the history of MCD, the nominated councilor has never voted in the house. Want to take possession of MCD by dishonesty. We will not let your hooliganism to continue."

A ruckus broke out between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the nominated councillors ahead of the election for Delhi's mayor, deputy mayor.

As the proceedings in the House began on Friday, AAP leader of the House Mukesh Goyal raised the issue of nominated corporators taking oath before the elected members. Goyal said that in the last 25 years, it has never happened that nominated councillors were administered oaths before the elected members.

--IANS

avr/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on AAP government

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 14:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU