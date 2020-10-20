India coronavirus update: New Covid-19 cases fall below 50,000 mark

-
-
The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily in India dropped below 50,000 nearly after three months, taking India's COVID-19 caseload to75,97,063, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
A total of 46,790 fresh infections were reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,15,197 with 587 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of new fatalities reported daily across the country was recorded below 600 for the second consecutive day.
The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the fourth consecutive day.
There are7,48,538, active cases of coronavirus infection in the countrywhich comprises 9.85 per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.
A total67,33,328 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing thenational recovery rate to 88.63 per cent while thecasefatality rate due COVID-19 stands at 1.52 per cent.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh onAugust 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,61,16,771 samples have beentested up to October 19 with10,32,795 samples being tested on Monday.
