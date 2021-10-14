India logs 18,987 fresh Covid-19 cases, 246 new deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
Is Covid-19 vaccination lower in states with greater minority numbers?
Covid-19 pandemic: First dose-seekers helped drive record vaccination
Delhi: Covid-19 vaccination for 18-45 age group to begin from Monday
Long queue outside centres after Delhi starts vaccination of 18-44 age grp
-
India recorded 18,987 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,40,20,730 on Thursday, while the national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.07 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.
The death toll reached 4,51,435 with 246 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 20 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 109 consecutive days now.
The active cases have declined to 2,06,586 comprising 0.61 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.07 per cent, the ministry said.
A decrease of 1067 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.
A total of 13,01,083 tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking the number of cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 58,76,64,525.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 33362709, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.46 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.44 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.
Over 96.82 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU