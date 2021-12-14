India reports 5,784 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, lowest in 571 days

-
-
India has recorded 5,784 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 571 days in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.
As many as 252 deaths and 7,995 recoveries have also been reported.
With this, the cumulative tally of recovered patients from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 3,41,38,763, while the death toll is at 4,75,888.
According to the ministry's press release, India's active caseload, presently at 88,993 is the lowest in 563 days.
"Active cases constitute 0.26 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020," the ministry said.
As per the release, "Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.68 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 30 days now. The Daily Positivity rate was reported to be 0.58 per cent."
"The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for last 71 days and below 3 per cent for 106 consecutive days now," it added.
As the testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded, in the last 24 hours, a total of 9,50,482 tests had been conducted.
India has so far conducted over 65.76 crore (65,76,62,933) cumulative tests, the ministry said.
With the administration of 66,98,601 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 133.88 crore (1,33,88,12,577) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.
