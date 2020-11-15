India's coronavirus caseload crosses 8.8 mn-mark; death toll at 129,635

-
ALSO READ
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
India 5th worst-hit Covid-19 country with 246,662 cases: Johns Hopkins data
Covid-19 lockdown a success, no community transmission in India: ICMR
Delhi coronavirus update: Capital reports 2,737 Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths
-
India's COVID-19 caseload has gone past the 88-lakh mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has crossed 82 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent, according to the health ministry's data updated on Sunday.
The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 88,14,579 with 41,100 of those reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,29,635with 447 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the fifth consecutive day. There are 4,79,216active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which accounts for 5.44 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
The total number of recoveries has surged to82,05,728, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent, while the COVID-19casefatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.
The country's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.
It went past the 50-lakh mark on September 16,60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11 and 80 lakh on October 29.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,48,36,819samples were tested for COVID-19 up to November 14 with8,05,589 of those tested on Saturday.
The 447 new fatalities include 105 from Maharashtra, 96 from Delhi, 53 from West Bengal, 27 from Uttar Pradesh and 26 from Kerala.
A total of 1,29,635 deaths have so far been reported in the country due to the disease, with Maharashtra accounting for the highest number of 45,914, followed by Karnataka (11,508), Tamil Nadu (11,466), West Bengal (7,610), Delhi (7,519), Uttar Pradesh (7,354), Andhra Pradesh (6,854), Punjab (4,428) and Gujarat (3,797).
The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU