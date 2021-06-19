Indonesia reports highest number of daily Covid cases since late Jan

-
-
Indonesia recorded 12,990 newly-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, marking the highest daily spike since late January and bringing the total tally to 1,963,266, the Health Ministry said.
The death toll increased by 290 to 54,043, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Ministry as saying.
Meanwhile, 7,907 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 1,779,127.
The pandemic has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.
Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 4,737 newly-confirmed cases, West Java 2,791, Central Java 1,331, East Java 731 and Yogyakarta 592.
No new cases were detected in Maluku province.
--IANS
ksk/
