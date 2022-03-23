J'khand govt with Cong as alliance damaged anganwadi system: BJP leader

A member in Lok Sabha on Wednesday alleged that the government in which the Congress is an ally has damaged the anganwadi system due to large-scale .

Nishikant Dubey said this happened even as Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has demanded that freshly-cooked meal be served to children and women.

Minutes after Gandhi urged the Centre to restart the mid-day meal scheme in schools which was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubey demanded that the government supported by Congress should be dismissed due to in anganwadi system.

He alleged that while Gandhi pressed for serving freshly-cooked meal, the government supported by her party has destroyed the anganwadi programme due to .

He also demanded a CBI probe into the allegations.

Both Gandhi and Dubey spoke during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha.

