Jaishankar holds 'productive' talks with Ethiopian Deputy PM Mekonnen

-
ALSO READ
Ethiopian FM to visit India from Feb 16; to hold talks with Jaishankar
Going forward, growth must be greener, smarter, more digital: Jaishankar
Ethiopia accused of encroaching territories, violating border deals
Chinese troops with weapons at LAC a 'very critical' challenge: Jaishankar
India making a lot of regional investment, but needs to do more: Jaishankar
-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held extensive talks with Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen during which it was agreed to expand bilateral ties in areas of defence, economy and digital technology among others.
Mekonnen, accompanied by a high-level delegation, paid an official visit to India from February 17 to 19.
Jaishankar described as "useful and productive" the talks covering a range of bilateral and regional issues.
"Welcomed DPM&FM @DemekeHasen of Ethiopia. Useful & productive discussions on a range of bilateral®ional issues. Agreed to expand our bilateral agenda esp defence, economic, S&T, digital & cultural cooperation," he said on Twitter.
"Appreciated his detailed briefing on the current situation in the region," the external affairs minister added.
The Ministry of External Affairs said the two ministers held wide-ranging discussions and exchanged views on bilateral, regional and global issues.
Jaishankar also also hosted lunch for Mekonnen who is also foreign minister of Ethiopia.
The two sides signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports.
The two ministers also jointly inaugurated the newly-constructed Chancery building and embassy of Ethiopia in the national capital on Thursday.
The External Affairs Minister addressed the gathering and spoke of the historic ties between India and Ethiopia, the MEA said.
He also touched upon the flourishing bilateral trade and investment ties and the growing people-to-people contacts.
Mekonnen highlighted the importance of the India-Ethiopia relationship while speaking at the event.
Separately, Jaishankar on Friday also spoke to Armenian foreign minister Ara Aivazian.
"A warm conversation with my new Armenian counterpart @Aivazian_Ara. Appreciate his briefing on the situation in his region. Discussed our bilateral cooperation. Look forward to working with him closely," the external affairs minister tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU