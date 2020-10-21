Jharkhand reports 542 new coronavirus cases, seven fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose



to 97,414 as 542 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Seven more patients succumbed to the disease, pushing the state's death toll to 849, he said.

Of the fresh fatalities, two were reported from Ranchi and one each from East Singhbhum, Bokaro, Saraikela, Khunti and Dhanbad, the official said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new cases at 196, followed by Dhanbad at 69 and Palamu at 47.

now has 6,180 active cases, while 90,385 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 25,307 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

