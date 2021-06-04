Karnataka logs 16,068 new Covid-19 infections, reports 364 deaths

-
: Karnataka on Friday
reported 16,068 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 364 deaths, taking the number of infections and fatalities to 26,69,514 and 30,895 respectively, the Health Department said.
The State has 2,80,186 active cases whereas the total number of patients discharged stood at 23,58,412 with the recovery of 22,316.
The infections in Bengaluru Urban district remained the highest in the State with 3,221 infections and 206 fatalities.
The city has so far reported 11,77,496 infections and 14,482 deaths.
There were 1,31,179 active cases.
Mysuru district emerged as the second major COVID hot spot with 1,265 and 18 fatalities.
According to the health bulletin, there were 974 infections in Hassan, 857 in Tumakuru, 806 in Dakshina Kannada, 792 in Belagavi, 702 in Chitradurga, 636 in Shivamogga and 620 Davangere.
Infections were reported in other districts including Dharwad, Ballari, Chikamagaluru, Kodagu, Mandya, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.
The department said 10 deaths occurred in Kolar, nine each in Bengaluru Rural, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan and Uttara Kannada, eight each in Shivamogga, Davangere and Ballari.
Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well.
There were 1,50,610 tests done today including 1,11,002 using RT-PCR and other methods.
So far, 2.03 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department added.
As on Friday, 1.46 crore inoculations were done in the State comprising first and second dose of vaccine.
The positivity rate for the day was 10.66 per cent and case fatality rate was 2.26 per cent, the department said.
