Karnataka logs 803 new Covid-19 cases, reports 17 deaths on Sunday

-
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IND vs ENG series: Report
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
England vs New Zealand Tests: Schedule, timings, live streaming details
Maharashtra: Negative RT-PCR report must for train passengers from 6 states
Increase RT-PCR tests, speed up Covid-19 vaccination: Govt to states
-
Karnataka logged 803 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 29,61,735 and the toll to 37,504. The day also saw 802 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,07,548.
Out of the 803 new cases reported on Sunday, 255 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 107 discharges and six deaths.
The total number of active cases in the state stood at 16,656.
While the positivity rate for the day was 0.80 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.11 per cent.
Coming behind Bengaluru Urban in number of deaths was Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, Hassan and Mysuru (2 each), followed by others.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 255, Dakshina Kannada 153, Udupi 90, Kodagu 63, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,41,425, followed by Mysuru 1,76,873 and Tumakuru 1,19,656.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,18,000, followed by Mysuru 1,73,798 and Tumakuru 1,17,911.
Cumulatively a total of 4,52,94,928 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,00,176 were on Sunday alone.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU