Karnataka reports less than 5,000 new Covid cases, 120 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Bihar 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Puja Kumari tops
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 out on biharboard.ac.in: Direct download link
Goa Board's Class X exams cancelled, Class XII decision in 2 days
Karnataka coronavirus update: Less than 300,000 active Covid cases reported
Covid: At 58,395, Karnataka reports highest ever single-day recoveries
-
Karnataka reported less than 5,000
new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths on Sunday, taking the total caseload to 28.06 lakh and the toll to 33,883.
The day also saw 8,456 discharges, continuing to outnumber fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,45,735.
Out of the 4,517 new cases, 933 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 1,902 discharges and 12 deaths.
The total number of active cases in the state is now 1,26,813.
While the positivity rate stood at 2.58 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.65 per cent.
Out of the 120 deaths reported on Sunday, 17 were from Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban and Ballari (12), Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad (11), Mandya (8) and Davangere (7),followed by others.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 933, Mysuru 545, Dakshina Kannada 525, Hassan 346, while the rest were scattered in other districts.
Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,05,259, followed by Mysuru 1,62,083 and Tumakuru 1,13,685.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,18,531, followed by Mysuru 1,52,541 and Tumakuru 1,09,145.
Cumulatively a total of 3,27,39,539 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,74,521 were done on Sunday alone.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU