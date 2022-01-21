Kerala reports 41,668 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 5,529,566

-

Kerala on Friday logged 41,668 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to 55,29,566, a day after registering 46,387 cases, the highest single day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.
The health department said the state tested 95,218 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 2,23,548 active COVID-19 cases.
However, in a relief to the state's health sector, only 3 per cent are admitted to the hospitals.
On Friday, Kerala reported 106 deaths, taking the toll to 51,607.
Among today's fatalities, 33 were recorded over the last few days and 73 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.
Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram saw 7,896 new cases, followed by Ernakulam with 7,339 and Kozhikode 4,143.
Of those found infected today, 139 reached the state from outside, while 36,693 contracted the disease from their contact.
The source of infection of 4,468 is yet to be traced. As many as 368 health workers are also among the infected.
Meanwhile, 17,053 people recovered from the infection today, taking the total number of those cured to 52,76,647.
