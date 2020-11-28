Maha CM, Guv not to accompany PM during his Serum Institute visit in Pune

-
ALSO READ
MVA govt 'most confused' on all fronts, says Maharashtra BJP chief
Maharashtra committed to protect, conserve Western Ghats: Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav govt not serious on Maratha quota issue: Maharashtra BJP chief
Don't need your certificate on Hindutva: Thackeray to Maharashtra Governor
Maharashtra set up adequate Covid-19 treatment facilities: Uddhav Thackeray
-
Maharashtra Governor B S
Koshyariand Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday.
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said this in a statement.
"The chief minister and the governor will not be in Pune as the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has informed that their presence was not required since the prime Minister will be there for a brief visit," the statement said.
Modi began his three-city visit on Saturday to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad in the morning.
After Ahmedabad, the PM is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad, after which he will proceed to Pune, where he will visit the SII, which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for the vaccine.
The prime minister is scheduled to reach the Serum Institute campus around 4.30 pm.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU