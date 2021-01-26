Maharashtra: 249 fresh coronavirus cases in Thane, eight more deaths

-
-
With the addition of 249 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 2,52,208,an official said on Tuesday.
Eight more people have also died due to COVID-19 in the district, taking the toll to 6,122, he said.
The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.47 per cent, he said.
So far, 2,42,656 patients have recuperated from the infection, raising the recovery rate to 96.21 per cent.
At present, there are 3,430 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,053, while the death toll stands at 1,196, an official from the district administration said.
