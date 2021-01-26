Telangana records 189 fresh coronavirus cases, 349 discharges

reported 189 new COVID-19 cases, 349 discharges and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Tuesday.

With these new cases, the cumulative count has mounted to 2,93,590. There are 3,072 active cases.

As many as 2,88,926 people have been discharged from the hospital and the COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,592.

About 47.4 per cent of the total private health workers scheduled to take the COVID-19 vaccine in took the jab on Monday, the health department informed.As per an official release, five adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) cases were reported in the state."Among the 42,915 beneficiaries that were scheduled to take the shot, 20,359 were vaccinated. All 33 districts in the state conducted COVID-19 vaccination on Monday for private health care workers. Eminent doctors from the private/corporate hospital received the vaccine," it said.

In the last 24 hours, India has registered 9,102 new COVID-19 cases, 15,901 discharges and 117 deaths.

