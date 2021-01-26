Telangana records 189 fresh coronavirus cases, 349 discharges

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
-
Telangana reported 189 new COVID-19 cases, 349 discharges and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Tuesday.
With these new cases, the cumulative count has mounted to 2,93,590. There are 3,072 active cases.
As many as 2,88,926 people have been discharged from the hospital and the COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,592.
About 47.4 per cent of the total private health workers scheduled to take the COVID-19 vaccine in Telangana took the jab on Monday, the health department informed.As per an official release, five adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) cases were reported in the state."Among the 42,915 beneficiaries that were scheduled to take the shot, 20,359 were vaccinated. All 33 districts in the state conducted COVID-19 vaccination on Monday for private health care workers. Eminent doctors from the private/corporate hospital received the vaccine," it said.
In the last 24 hours, India has registered 9,102 new COVID-19 cases, 15,901 discharges and 117 deaths.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU