Maharashtra records 1,635 Covid cases, 29 deaths and 4,394 recoveries

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 1,635 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 78,56,994 and the toll to 1,43,576, the state health department said.
On Friday, the state had recorded 2,068 cases and 15 fatalities due to COVID-19.
With 4,394 patients discharged in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours after treatment, the number of recoveries rose to 76,91,064 so far, leaving the state with 18,368 active cases. Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.89 per cent.
Mumbai recorded 201 fresh cases and one COVID-19 fatality while Pune city added 278 infections and one fatality.
Of the eight administrative circles of the state, the Pune region recorded 575 cases, followed by Mumbai (348), Nagpur (257), Nashik (215), Kolhapur (64), Latur (45), and Aurangabad (38).
Of the 29 fatalities, Mumbai (region) recorded 10 deaths due to coronavirus infection, followed by Nashik and Pune (five each), Latur and Nagpur (three each), Kolhapur (two fatalities), Akola (one). Aurangabad circle did not record any fresh death due to coronavirus infection, the department said.
With 1,27,173 new tests, the cumulative number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 7,71,29,145.
Currently, 2,22,920 people are in the home quarantine and 1,081 people are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.
COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Fresh cases 1,635; fatalities 29; active cases; 18,368; tests conducted: 1,27,173.
