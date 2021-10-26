Mumbai logs under-300 Covid-19 cases for 2nd day; 5 die, 329 recover

-
Mumbai reported 293 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, an uptick from a day ago, and five fresh fatalities, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 7,54,249 and the death toll to 16,225, a civic official said.
The financial capital has registered less than 300 COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row. On Monday, the city had logged 276 cases, the lowest daily count after August 24, and seven fatalities. The official said the city is left with 4,101 active COVID-19 cases after 329 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases to 7,31,394. He said 31,280 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which pushed the cumulative number of tests to 1,12,72,285. Presently, Mumbai has 43 sealed buildings (where a certain number of residents have been found coronavirus positive), while the city is free of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) since mid-August, the official said. According to the official, Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent. The city's case doubling rate was 1,368 days, while the average growth rate of the infection stood at 0.05 per cent between October 19 and October 25, he said. This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths at 90 were registered on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.
