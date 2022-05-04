National database soon to monitor terrorism activities: Amit Shah

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai claims his visit to Delhi successful
Bommai meets Nadda, discusses Karnataka political developments
Bommai likely to talk cabinet expansion or rejig with Amit Shah on May 3
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls Hubballi violence a 'big conspiracy'
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the government will soon be developing a national database to monitor hawala transactions, terrorist funding, terrorist activities among others.
He said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had a zero tolerance policy against terrorism from the very first day.
The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) Bengaluru premises today.
"The union government will soon be developing a national database to monitor hawala transactions, terrorist funding, counterfeit currency, narcotics, bomb threats, illegal arms smuggling and other terrorist activities," Shah said.
He said intelligence and legal agencies should now be able to make full use of them with the barriers to critical data being removed.
"With the help of data analytics and information technology, there should be a paradigm shift in the current way of working of agencies," he said, as he expressed hope that NATGRID will fulfill the responsibility of linking various sources of data.
Noting that security requirements today have changed significantly as compared to the earlier security challenges in terms of data, scope and complexity, Shah said, therefore, there is a need for legal and security agencies to have automated, secure and immediate access to information obtained from reliable sources.
The government has entrusted the task of developing and operating a state-of-the-art and innovative information technology platform for accessing information from the data collection organizations to NATGRID, he said.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, state Home Minister Araga Gyanendra and Union Minister of State for Home Nishith Pramanik were also present at the event.
Shah said NATGRID should have an in-built mechanism for continuous upgradation, and there should be a study group in NATGRID to create a database of modus operandi of various crimes committed within the country.
Requesting user agencies to exercise caution and discretion in using this system, which should be used only for the correct purposes, he said they should also ensure that as much as possible, data from the system is used to improve their efficiency.
He also stressed that privacy and security of data is a very serious matter and assured that necessary protocols have been put in place to ensure that there is no unauthorized access to the personal data of any citizen through this system at any point of time.
The NATGRID CEO informed that the services of NATGRID solution will be available to 11 central agencies and police of all States and Union Territories. It will link user agencies with data holders, giving them access to real-time information needed for intelligence services and investigations, an official release said.
C-DAC Pune has been roped in as Technology Partner and IIT, Bhilai as Plan Management Consultant for the development of NATGRID solution, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU