No outside person allowed to interfere in India's issues: Farmer leader

No outside person is allowed to interfere in India's internal matters, one of the agitating farmer leaders said about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's support to protest against the Centre's farm laws.
At a press conference on Singhu border near Delhi, Madhya Pradesh-based farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakkaji said the agitation would continue till the government withdrew all three farm laws.
"No outside person is allowed to interfere in India's internal issues," he said when asked by Trudeau's support to the farmers protest.
He, however, welcomed the Canadian prime minister's concern for the farmers. "They are worried about our issues and we welcome that," he said.
Trudeau had on Monday backed the agitating farmers in India, saying Canada would always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protests.
"The situation is concerning and we are all very worried about family and friends and I know that is a reality for many of you," Trudeau said while speaking at an online event to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
India strongly reacted to the comments by Trudeau and other leaders there, calling the remarks as "ill-informed" and "unwarranted" as the matter pertained to the internal affairs of a democratic country.
Hundreds of farmers are staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over various demands, including the repeal of the three contentious new legislations. They have expressed apprehension that the laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.
The Centre has maintained that the new laws would provide farmers with better opportunities. It has also accused the opposition parties of misleading farmers.
