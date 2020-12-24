None of UK returnees since Dec 9 tested coronavirus positive in Telangana

-
None of the UK returnees here since December 9 have tested COVID-19 positive so far, according to Telangana Medical and Health Department.
It informed that 1,200 passengers have returned to Telangana from the UK since December 9 till now.
The department said that it is "fully alert" following the impact of a new strain of coronavirus in the UK and some other countries.
"A decision has been taken to employ tracing, testing and treatment method to prevent the spread of the virus. We are collecting details of flyers who returned from the UK and examining their health condition. We have found that 1,200 passengers have returned to Telangana from the UK since December 9 till now," Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana was quoted as saying in an official statement.
Rao said that the government was collecting the travellers' details to conduct medical tests for them. "We are inquiring about their health condition. None of those UK returnees has tested positive so far."
Rao informed that those who have come directly to the state from the UK after December 9 or have travelled through the UK are to provide their details by calling on 040-24651119 or text on WhatsApp to 9154170960.
The Health Department staff will visit their homes and perform medical tests, the statement said.
"We urge people to cooperate in the same fashion even in the future. People need not worry or get panicked with the new virus strain and are urged to be vigilant. Using mask properly, following physical distancing and washing your hands regularly is important," Rao added.
