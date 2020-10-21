Odisha coronavirus update: 1,931 Covid cases, 13 more fatalities reported

-
Odisha on Wednesday reported
1,931 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the coastal state to 2,74,181, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,181, a health department official said.
Of the new cases, 1,120 were reported from various quarantine centres and 811 people detected during contact tracing, he said.
Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 273, followed by Cuttack at 153, Angul at 120 and Sundargarh at 104.
Taking to Twitter, the state health department said, "Regret to inform the demise of thirteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."
Four new fatalities were registered in Mayurbhanj district, three in Puri, two in Khurda and one each in Balasore, Angul, Nuapada and Bolangir.
Ganjam district alone accounted for 225 of the 1,181 COVID-19 deaths reported in the state, followed by Khurda (203) and Cuttack (104).
Fifty-three COVID-19 patients died in the state due to comorbidities, the official said.
Odisha currently has 20,750 active cases, while 2,52,197 people have so far recovered from the disease, he said.
Over 41.59 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the state, he added.
