Orders of deploying govt teachers on Covid duty at Delhi airport withdrawn

A day after the order of deploying from the government schools at the airport to ensure Covid protocol for incoming travellers, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday withdrew its order.

The were to be deployed for Covid duty at the airport from December 31 to January 15.

In the order from District Magistrate (West) on behalf of the DDMA, the school and other non-teaching staff have been exempted from the Covid duty for the said period.

However, the authority in the order has said that if needed, civil defence staff will be deployed to ensure Covid protocol and guidelines for travellers landing from abroad at the airport.

Earlier on Monday, the District Magistrate West on behalf of the District Disaster Management Authority issued the order that government school teachers would be deployed as additional staff on airport to ensure Covid protocol from December 31 to January 15.

According to the order, a total of 85 staff that included teaching and non-teaching both were assigned duties to ensure the Covid protocol for the passengers coming from abroad.

