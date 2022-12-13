JUST IN
Organisations in India, APAC to face higher cyber threats in 2023: Report
SC grants anticipatory bail to Raj Kundra, others in pornography case
Delhi govt's reply on office infrastructure for prosecutors evasive: HC
Rajnath Singh holds high-level meet after India-China clash in Arunachal
More than 12 school children injured as bus falls in ditch in UP's Budaun
Indian Air Force patrols Arunachal skies to prevent violation by Chinese
Not good for govt to share aggregated data: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant
Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
Citizenship law row: SC asks lawyers to decide issues for adjudication
No one can capture one inch of land until Modi govt in power: Amit Shah
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
SC grants anticipatory bail to Raj Kundra, others in pornography case
Business Standard

Organisations in India, APAC to face higher cyber threats in 2023: Report

A report said on Tuesday that threat vectors are most likely to affect organisations in India and the Asia-Pacific region in the New Year

Topics
Cyber crimes | Cyber crimes cases in India | Apac

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Cyber crime

As ransomware attacks grow multifold, like the latest AIIMS incident, amid nation-state actors supporting army of hackers, a report said on Tuesday that threat vectors are most likely to affect organisations in India and the Asia-Pacific region in the New Year.

About 66 per cent of Indian businesses fell prey to supply chain attacks in 2022.

As threats become increasingly sophisticated, the software bill of materials (SBOM) will be widely adopted in 2023, according to DigiCert, a leading provider of digital trust.

"India has faced more than 18 million cyber attacks in just the first quarter of 2022. This must raise alarm for all of us especially as the country is pushing for increased digitization in the coming year," said Sarabjeet Khurana, Country Manager, India and SAARC, DigiCert.

Adversaries will deploy new technologies as well to increase their success rate in future attacks.

Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Adversarial Machine Learning could potentially be deployed by a properly versed attacker to find weaknesses in an improperly deployed zero trust framework, said the report.

The companies need an increased focus on the need to be crypto-agile as quantum computers pose a signifcant future threat for secure online interactions.

Crytographic-agility will be a competitive advantage in the very near future, the report mentioned.

"These predictions should allow individuals and businesses of all scales and sizes, to prepare for their upcoming technology needs. To ensure success in the era of digital trust, a planned approach to resiliency is of essence," said Khurana.

--IANS

na/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cyber crimes

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 14:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.