Govt announces state mourning on Oct 4 as mark of respect to Kuwait's Amir
Business Standard

Over 23,000 Maharashtra cops infected by Covid-19 till date; 247 dead

At least 23,548 personnel of the Maharashtra police have tested positive for coronavirus, while 247 died of the infection since the viral outbreak hit the state, an official said on Thursday

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment(PPE) collects a nasal sample from a policeman, during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) set up inside a police station, in Mumbai.
As per the latest data, more than 10 per cent of the state police force has been infected with the virus, the official said.

Maharashtra police is one of the largest forces in the country, with a manpower of around two lakh staffers, he said.

The police are involved in maintaining law and order, apart from enforcing prohibitory orders across the state amid the pandemic.

Of the 247 personnel, who succumbed to the infection, 25 are officers and the rest are constables, an official said.

Mumbai police is among the most affected police forces in the state, with 84 casualties, which include 10 officers, he said.

As many as 20,345 personnel have recovered from the infection so far, while 2,956 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, the official said.

A total of 10,892 police staffers have been quarantined, he added.

First Published: Thu, October 01 2020. 18:17 IST

