PM Modi to deliver keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue today: PMO

-
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue
Centre to give free vaccines to everyone above 18 from June 21: PM Modi
Sydney Airport sale a step closer after improved $17.4 billion offer
PM Modi to address virtual high-level dialogue at UN next week
India, UK agree investment boost at Economic and Financial Dialogue
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue today.
He will speak on the theme of India's technology evolution and revolution, with the address being preceded by introductory remarks by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
The Sydney Dialogue is being held from November 17-19. It is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. It will bring together political, business and government leaders to debate, generate new ideas and work towards common understandings of the opportunities and challenges posed by emerging and critical technologies.
The event will also witness a keynote address by the Former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU