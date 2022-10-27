JUST IN
86% of Kolkata dengue cases last week reported from southern part: Report
Grievance appellate committee for social media complaints in offing
Excited about what UK, India can achieve: Rishi Sunak tells PM Modi
'Share geo-locations of Chhath sites for transparency, smooth management'
Punjab reports 9% rise in stubble burning incidents from last year: CAQM
Substantiate claims on deletion of voter names, says EC to Akhilesh Yadav
Ex-Andaman chief secretary to appear before SIT over gangrape charges
Over 8,100,000 MT paddy procured so far in Punjab during Kharif season
Scientific approach should be adopted to check crime, says Haryana CM
Amit Malviya to file criminal, civil proceedings against 'The Wire'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Some NGOs involved in religious conversion, misuse of funds: Amit Shah
Business Standard

PM to flag off South India's first 'Vande Bharat Express' on Nov 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off South India's first 'Vande Bharat Express' train and inaugurate the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport on November 11

Topics
Narendra Modi | Vande Bharat Express | Southern Railway

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Vande Bharat Express
Vande Bharat Express. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off South India's first 'Vande Bharat Express' train and inaugurate the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport, built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, during his visit to the city on November 11.

He will also be unveiling the 108 foot tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru, during his visit to the state capital.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday participated in the video conferencing with Prime Minister Modi regarding the preparations for various programmes to be held here on November 11, in which the latter will participate.

"On that day, PM will flag off South India's first Vande Bharat Express train which will run between Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru in the state capital, inaugurate the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore to handle an additional 2.5 crore passengers," an official release said.

Detailing the uniqueness of the terminal, it said a garden that has been created will have the saplings of the days of Ramayana and Mahabharatha, it has features for reuse of water and low consumption of power.

Also, the 108 foot tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda will be unveiled by the PM near the airport premises, which will be followed by a public meeting, the release added.

The CM has directed the authorities concerned that the PM's visit and events, must not cause hardship to the citizens.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 22:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.