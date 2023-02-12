PM to visit Rajasthan's Dausa to inaugurate part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Prime Minister will on Sunday visit Rajasthan's Dausa district to inaugurate the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi- .

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation road development projects worth over Rs 18,100 crore.

"Prime Minister's emphasis on the building of excellent road infrastructure as an engine of growth, development and connectivity in New India, is being realised by the construction of a number of ongoing world-class Expressways across the country. One such important project is Expressway, whose first completed section, - Dausa - Lalsot, will be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The 246 km - Dausa - Lalsot section of the Delhi has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore. This operationalization of this section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours and provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region.

Delhi Mumbai will be India's longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent from 1,424 km to 1,242 Km and travel time will be reduced by 50 per cent from 24 hours to 12 hours.

It will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

The Expressway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, 8 major airports and 8 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.

The Expressway will have a catalytic impact in the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way in the economic transformation of the country.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 247 kilometres of Highway projects to be developed at the cost of more than Rs 5940 crore.

This includes a 67 km long four-lane spur road from Bandikui to Jaipur to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 2000 crore, a six-lane spur road from Kotputli to Baraodaneo, to be developed at a cost of about Rs 3775 crore and a two-lane paved shoulder of Lalsot - Karoli section, being developed at a cost of about Rs 150 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)