Kerala logs over 6,000 Covid-19 cases, 29 returnees from UK test positive

As many as 29
people who recently returned to Kerala from the UK have tested positive, Health Minister K K Shailaja said on Wednesday, as the State recorded over 6,268 new COVID-19 cases and 5,707 recoveries.
The samples of the UK returnees have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune to ascertain if it is the new variant, the minister said in a press release.
The total virus caseload has touched 7,55,717, while 6,87,104 people have been cured of the disease and 65,394 are presently undergoing treatment, she said.
The toll in the state has climbed to 3,042 with 28 recent deaths being added to the tally after they were confirmed due to COVID.
As many as 2,47,725 people are presently under observation in various districts, including 12,116 in hospitals.
In the last 24 hours, 63,887 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate was 9.81 per cent.So far, 78,53,651 specimens have been sent for testing.
Of the positive cases today, 54 are health workers, 102 had come from outside the state and 5,652 were infected through contact,according to the release.
Among the districts, Ernakulam accounted for 1,006 cases, the highest, followed by Pathnamthitta 714, Kozhikode 638 and Kollam 602.
