Rahul Gandhi to visit UP along with Punjab & Chhattisgarh CMs

-
ALSO READ
Rahul-led delegation denied permission to visit Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri
Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation likely to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today
Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Post-mortem of deceased farmer performed again
Shiv Sena slams UP for stopping Opposition from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri
Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka slams Centre for inaction against accused
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he will visit Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri along with Chief Ministers of Punjab and Chhattisgarh despite being denied permission by the administration.
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday here, Rahul Gandhi said, "Section 144 is not imposed for three people and only three persons will go to meet the bereaved families."
He said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will accompany him to Lucknow and then they will proceed to Lakhimpur Kheri.
Rahul said, "When other political parties are being allowed to go to Lakhimpur Kheri, why the Congress delegation will not be allowed."
On questions about Priyanka's detention, he said, "We are trained to raise peoples' issues and we are not going to deter even on being manhandled."
The Congress leader alleged that the farmers were being attacked by the government.
The Uttar Pradesh government, late on Tuesday night, denied permission to a Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri as Section 144 was enforced there after Sunday's violence.
Earlier, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal had sought permission for the Rahul-led delegation.
In a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Congress said a five-member delegation led by Rahul Gandhi planned to visit the district.
Party sources said that Rahul would also meet sister Priyanka, who has been kept at the PAC guest house in Sitapur since Monday.
She was formally arrested on Tuesday evening and the guest house has been notified as a temporary jail.
--IANS
miz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU