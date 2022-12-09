JUST IN
Business Standard

Rajasthan making provisions for farmers' welfare through budget: CM Gehlot

The Rajasthan govt is trying its best to make necessary provisions for the prosperity of farmers and animal rearers through the state's first-ever agriculture budget, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

The Rajasthan government is trying its best to make necessary provisions for the prosperity of farmers and animal rearers through the state's first-ever agriculture budget, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday.

The state government has taken a historic decision of bringing a separate agriculture budget which will be presented every year to give maximum benefits to the farmers, he said.

While addressing a pre-budget dialogue with farmers, cattle rearers, office bearers of dairy unions and representatives of tribal areas at the Chief Minister's Office, Gehlot said that suggestions of common people are important for a democratic government.

He said the state government will try its best to incorporate all the useful suggestions in the agriculture budget.

The chief minister said that agriculture, animal husbandry and allied sectors are the pillars of the state's GDP and economy.

Almost two-thirds of the state's population, despite the adverse geographical conditions and lack of water, always make meaningful efforts to keep the state in the leading position in the field of agriculture through their hard work, he said.

The agriculture and dairy sectors can be developed rapidly in Rajasthan through technology and innovations. Despite all the challenges, we are making continuous efforts in this direction so that farmers and animal husbandry can become self-sufficient, the chief minister said.

He said that our government has implemented a scheme to meet the energy requirements of the farmers by installing solar panels in the fields.

The state government is working with commitment to provide farmers with fair prices for crops, and good quality fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides on time, Gehlot added.

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 19:26 IST

