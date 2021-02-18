SC panel on farm laws holds talks with officials of agri-related ministries

-
ALSO READ
US reaction to farmer protests must be seen in its entirety: Govt
Indian High Commission issues open letter to British MP on farmer protests
Stores closed by farmer protests cost Reliance, Walmart millions in revenue
Will hold tractor parade on Jan 26 if demands not met: Farmer unions
Govt asks Twitter to block 1,178 accounts for farmer stir misinformation
-
The Supreme Court-appointed panel on the new farm laws on Thursday said it held consultations with top officials of the ministries of agriculture, food processing industries and consumer affairs on the legislations against which farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders for nearly three months now.
This is the ninth meeting the panel has held so far. The three-member committee is holding consultations with stakeholders both online and in person.
In a statement, the committee said it held in-person interaction with the Agriculture Secretary, Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) Chairman, Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary in the Consumer Affairs Department as well as cooperative NABARD Director.
The NABARD Chairman and Deputy Managing Director, Small Farmers' Agri-Business Consortium (SFAC) Managing Director, Food Corporation of India (FCI) Advisor, Food Processing Industries Secretary and National Horticultural Board Managing Director attended the meeting through video conference, it said.
The committee members requested the participating officers to give their views on the three farm laws. "All the participating officers gave their detailed views and suggestions...," the statement said.
The Supreme Court had on January 12 stayed the implementation of the three contentious farm laws for two months and asked the committee to submit a report within two months after consulting the stakeholders.
Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders for nearly three months now seeking repeal of the new legislations, introduced by the Centre last year, saying they are pro-corporate and could weaken the mandi system.
Eleven rounds of the talks between the Centre and 41 protesting farmer unions have so far remained deadlocked. The government has offered concessions including suspension of the legislations for 18 months, which the unions have rejected.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU