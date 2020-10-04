Schools in Delhi to remain closed till October 31 due to Covid-19

All schools in the national capital will remain closed till October 31 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, government officials said on Sunday.

The government had earlier extended the school closure till October 5, though the Centre had permitted calling students of classes 9 to 12 to schools on voluntary basis from September 21.

"The Directorate of Education (DoE) has been directed to extend the ongoing closure of schools till Oct 31. Formal orders to this effect will be issued by DoE tomorrow," an official at the Deputy Chief Minister's office said.

Deputy Chief Minister also holds the education portfolio.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel

On March 25, the central government announced a nationwide lockdown to prevent the virus from spreading.

As per the latest unlock guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions can reopen outside containment zones after October 15. However, the decision on whether to reopen educational institutions has been left with states and union territories.

