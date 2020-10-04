Schools in Delhi to remain closed till October 31 due to Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates
Delhi can't take loan from RBI, govt should borrow and give to us: Sisodia
No of Covid-19 cases in Delhi may rise to 550,000 by Jul 31: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Dy CM Sisodia tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Delhi sitting on a time bomb? 550,000 cases by July-end, says Sisodia
-
All schools in the national capital will remain closed till October 31 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi government officials said on Sunday.
The Delhi government had earlier extended the school closure till October 5, though the Centre had permitted calling students of classes 9 to 12 to schools on voluntary basis from September 21.
"The Directorate of Education (DoE) has been directed to extend the ongoing closure of schools till Oct 31. Formal orders to this effect will be issued by DoE tomorrow," an official at the Deputy Chief Minister's office said.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also holds the education portfolio.
Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
On March 25, the central government announced a nationwide lockdown to prevent the virus from spreading.
As per the latest unlock guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions can reopen outside containment zones after October 15. However, the decision on whether to reopen educational institutions has been left with states and union territories.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU