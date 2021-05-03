Situation is heartbreaking: ArcelorMittal CEO on India's coronavirus crisis

-
-
As India continues to battle against COVID-19, Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal on Monday said the situation in the country is heartbreaking.
Owned by Indian origin business tycoon L N Mittal, ArcelorMittal is the world's largest steel-making company with a presence in over 150 countries.
"The situation in India is heartbreaking and has the attention of the whole world. It is important that countries and companies pool their resources. ArcelorMittal is committed to playing its part," AMNS India quoted its Chairman Aditya Mittal in a tweet.
In February 2021, Aditya succeeded his father Lakshmi N Mittal as the CEO of ArcelorMittal.
"Our company in India is sending oxygen to local medical facilities and we have partnered with Gujarat government and opened a 250-bed capacity hospital. We are monitoring the situation closely and will provide whatever assistance we are able to," Aditya said.
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) is a 60:40 joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation.
Last week, the company had announced that it has set up a 250-bed COVID hospital in Hazira in collaboration with the Gujarat government.
Aditya said the health facility is being expanded to a 1,000-bed centre.
The hospital was inaugurated virtually by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the presence of ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi N Mittal.
Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said 3,68,147 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.
According to the ministry, India's total active caseload has reached 34,13,642.
