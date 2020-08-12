JUST IN
Business Standard

Soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Pulwama district

A soldier was killed and another injured in an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Pulwama

A soldier was killed and another injured in an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here.

Security forces launched a search operation in an orchard in Kamrazipora village of Pulwama in the early hours of the day on receiving information about the presence of militants there, they said.

The officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the personnel, injuring two soldiers.

The injured were rushed to an Army hospital, where one of them succumbed, they said.

The operation was going on when last reports came in, the officials said.

First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 09:25 IST

