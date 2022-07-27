Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED: Congress workers detained in Mumbai

Youth workers were detained after they staged a 'rail roko' protest at a station here on Wednesday against chief Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the (ED), police said.

A group of 10-15 Youth workers stopped a Gujarat-bound express train around 10.15 am on platform no. 6 of the Borivali station, officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The protesters shouted slogans against the and the Narendra Modi-led central government, as appeared before the ED in Delhi on Wednesday for the third round of questioning in a case linked to the Herald newspaper.

The GRP Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel removed the protesters from the tracks within a few minutes and the train departed for its onward journey, the officials said.

The GRP then detained some of the protesters, they said.

A Western Railway spokesperson said the agitation, which was staged for a few minutes, did not affect train services as the GRP removed the protesters from tracks and detained them.

(75) has been questioned for over eight hours till now by the ED and she has faced 65-70 questions.

The questioning pertains to the charge of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the Herald newspaper.

The Congress has slammed the ED's action against its top leadership and termed it as "political vendetta" and "harassment".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)