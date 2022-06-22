Sonia writes to ED seeking delay in questioning till complete recovery

-
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to the Enforcement Directorate seeking postponement of her appearance by a few weeks till she recovers completely from Covid and a lung infection.
The Congress president had been summoned by the agency for questioning in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper on June 23.
"Since she has been strictly advised rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of Covid and lung infection, Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has written to ED today seeking the postponement of her appearance there by a few weeks till she has recovered completely," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.
Congress president Gandhi was discharged from the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Monday evening and was advised rest at home, the party said.
She was admitted to the hospital on June 12, days after she tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2.
Gandhi, 75, had earlier been scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 8 but had sought more time from the probe agency in view of her Covid infection. The agency has issued a fresh summons to her for appearance before it on June 23.
Her son and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been questioned by the ED for 50 hours over five days in connection with the same case.
The Congress has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies and has termed the entire action "political vendetta".
